HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.21 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.47 ($0.29), with a volume of 515532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.24 ($0.30).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £30.23 million, a P/E ratio of 404.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.81.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

