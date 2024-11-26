Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Comcast by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,890,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $120,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,246 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Comcast by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,780,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $220,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

