Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,422 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Natural Resource Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $74.93 and a 12-month high of $113.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

