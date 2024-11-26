Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $890,000 Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 326,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $501,000.

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $36.56.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

