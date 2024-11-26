Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 160.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,656,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $3,061,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $24,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

