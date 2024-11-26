Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,717 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LLYVK opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $72.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
