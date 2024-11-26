Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSEARCA HODL opened at $107.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $112.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HODL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.