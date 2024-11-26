Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Position Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $1,969,187.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,135. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

