Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 819,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,397,007 shares.The stock last traded at $77.16 and had previously closed at $76.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

