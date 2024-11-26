Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 16328066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.15 million, a P/E ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.37.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

