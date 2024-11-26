Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Mark A. Frank Sells 432 Shares

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,274.40. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 2.1 %

HTLF stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.94. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $70.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,626,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2,309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 681,412 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 260.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 582,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,049,000 after buying an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $13,714,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $10,601,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

