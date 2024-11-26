Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX:HTG) Insider Ilario Faenza Acquires 1,075,952 Shares

Harvest Technology Group Limited (ASX:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Ilario Faenza bought 1,075,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,670.94 ($15,370.74).

Harvest Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.85.

Get Harvest Technology Group alerts:

About Harvest Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Harvest Technology Group Limited develops and delivers proprietary software, products, and services that enables the secure encrypted transfer of data in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's products include Nodestream, a remote operations system; Nodester Control System that delivers a visual intuitive interface to manage and control device connections and settings; Nodestream NQE/NQD, a 4-channel encoder/decoder designed to stream HD video node-to-node on a secure network; Nodestream AVR2, a secure point-to-cloud video distribution solution; and Nodestream NSR, an ultra-low latency encoder that delivers high-quality video and audio from digital sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.