Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,362 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,509,000 after acquiring an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

