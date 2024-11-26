Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $376.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $224.52 and a 1 year high of $379.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.22.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

