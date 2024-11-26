Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 377 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 3.1 %

COKE stock opened at $1,299.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $716.80 and a twelve month high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,252.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,170.46.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

