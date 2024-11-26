Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 24 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $463.78 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.91 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.