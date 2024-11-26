Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

