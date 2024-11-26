Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,108.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,237.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,505.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,053.29.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

