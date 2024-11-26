Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 265 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in KB Home by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $1,177,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

