Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 219 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,313.52. The trade was a 25.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

