Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 143.90 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.36. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.80 ($2.96). The company has a market capitalization of £314.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

