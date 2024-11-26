Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Halfords Group Price Performance
Shares of LON HFD opened at GBX 143.90 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.36. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.80 ($2.96). The company has a market capitalization of £314.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.
Halfords Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Halfords Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Pure Storage’s GenAI Pods and AI Trends Could Spark Recovery
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Seaboard Corporation a Thanksgiving Feast for Investors?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Gold’s Post-Election Moves: Key Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.