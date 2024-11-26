Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 10,461 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,461 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $120,719.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,710,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,354,184.72. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

NYSE:HGTY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 130,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.