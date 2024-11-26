Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PAC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
PAC stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.25. The stock had a trading volume of 65,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,147. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $139.64 and a twelve month high of $197.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $3.7626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
