Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €15.82 ($16.65) and last traded at €16.56 ($17.43), with a volume of 178503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.14 ($16.99).

Grenke Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.32. The stock has a market cap of $753.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

About Grenke

(Get Free Report)

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.