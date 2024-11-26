Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

