Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,170,000 after buying an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,956,000 after acquiring an additional 892,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

