Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

NYSEARCA DYLD opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

About LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

