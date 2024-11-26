Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 58,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

