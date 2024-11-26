Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 24,608 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after acquiring an additional 383,302 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 287,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 268,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FBND stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

