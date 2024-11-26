Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

