Goodman Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 3.0% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 155.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,463 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 140,643 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,081,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

