Goodman Financial Corp Acquires 9,968 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises 2.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,782 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 826,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 658,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,703,000 after acquiring an additional 618,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ST

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.