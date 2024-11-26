Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Head to Head Contrast

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globant 1 6 12 0 2.58

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Blue Group and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Global Blue Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Globant has a consensus price target of $229.06, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Global Blue Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Blue Group is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 10.29% 48.04% 3.39% Globant 7.20% 11.65% 7.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blue Group and Globant”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $458.29 million 2.34 $15.12 million $0.21 26.93 Globant $2.10 billion 4.75 $158.54 million $3.83 60.33

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group. Global Blue Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats Global Blue Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.