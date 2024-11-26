Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.85. 9,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 48.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

