Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 50,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,389,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,006,642.80. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $636,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $512,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $536,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $557,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 1,479,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,709. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eXp World by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in eXp World by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

