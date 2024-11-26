GlassBridge Enterprises Extends Rights Agreement Expiration Date

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) announced on November 25, 2024, that it has entered into the First Amendment to the 382 Rights Agreement, initially dated December 1, 2021. The agreement, which involves Equiniti Trust Company, LLC as the rights agent, was approved unanimously by the company’s board of directors.

The First Amendment to the Rights Agreement brings about several significant changes, with the most notable being the extension of the expiration date from December 1, 2024, to December 1, 2027. Additionally, the definition of an “Acquiring Person” has been revised to include specific ownership thresholds and situations that could potentially impact the company’s ability to utilize Tax Benefits.

Furthermore, the definition of an “Exempt Person” has been expanded to encompass the Company, its subsidiaries, designated persons by the Board, and certain employee benefit plans. The First Amendment also includes the removal of the definition of an “Existing Holder.”

It’s important to note that the preceding summary of the First Amendment is outlined in brief and not exhaustive. The full details of the amendment can be found in the accompanying document filed as Exhibit 4.2.

This recent development falls under Item 1.01 – Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement and showcases the company’s proactive approach towards governance and operational intricacies.

For more details on the financial implications and exhibits related to this agreement, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing on GlassBridge Enterprises’ website or the official SEC database.

This new development reflects GlassBridge Enterprises’ commitment to upholding strong governance practices and addressing potential impacts on the company’s operations and financial standing.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc in February 2017.

