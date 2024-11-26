Gigachad (GIGA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.96 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Gigachad has a market cap of $318.13 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.03586249 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $8,584,170.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

