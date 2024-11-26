Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 379,978.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,197 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Generac by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $191.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.