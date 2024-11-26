GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $886,521.44 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,064.32. The trade was a 26.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $18,248.40.
- On Monday, September 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Feeley sold 262 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $8,308.02.
GeneDx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $80.46. 687,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $89.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $220,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
