GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $886,521.44 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $886,521.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,064.32. The trade was a 26.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $18,248.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Feeley sold 262 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $8,308.02.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $80.46. 687,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $89.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $220,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

