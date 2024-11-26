Gems Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEMS)

Gems (GEMS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $56.52 million and $6.68 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,939.35 or 0.99561612 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,625.62 or 0.99225519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems’ genesis date was April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,883,901 tokens. Gems’ official website is gems.vip. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.14067256 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,084,144.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.