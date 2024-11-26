Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 392739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.