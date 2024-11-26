Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $650.75 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00004695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $650.75 million and approximately $540,638.44 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,427.88 or 1.00018125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00011610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.32944245 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $515,884.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.