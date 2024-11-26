FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

