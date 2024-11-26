Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Franklin Covey accounts for approximately 1.8% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 137.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 140,537 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at $301,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE FC opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $485.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

