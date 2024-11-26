Fmr LLC Sells 103,767 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,767 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $3,138,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $330.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $332.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

