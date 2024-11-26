Fmr LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Fmr LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fmr LLC owned 3.46% of Exxon Mobil worth $17,801,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 178,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $527.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.