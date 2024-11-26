Fmr LLC Purchases 1,522,394 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,660,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total value of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,863,634 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.96 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The company has a market cap of $278.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

