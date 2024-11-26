Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Insider Sells $2,831,500.00 in Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,734. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,953,000 after buying an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,992,000 after acquiring an additional 614,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fluor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,004,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

