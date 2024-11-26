Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $22.69. Fitell shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 93,302 shares.

Fitell Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Get Fitell alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fitell

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fitell stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Fitell as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.