Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 458,962 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,962 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $166,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

